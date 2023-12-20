Gulls Take Down IceHogs

The San Diego Gulls earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls are now 6-2-1-0 over their last nine games. San Diego's record now stands at 8-12-4-0.

Olen Zellweger netted his fifth goal of the season 32 seconds into the game, the 10th fastest goal by a Gull to start a game in franchise history. Zellweger co-leads San Diego skaters in points (5-14=19).

Trevor Carrick scored the game-winning goal at 13:57 in the third, his fourth goal overall and his first power play goal of the season.

Glenn Gawdin tallied an assist, his seventh of the season. He now has 3-3=6 points in his last six games.

Jacob Perreault picked up his 10th assist of the campaign. He has earned an assist in three of his last four games (1-3=4).

Brayden Tracey extended his point streak to four games (3-3=6) with his sixth assist of the season.

Nikita Nesterenko also picked up an assist, his eighth of the season.

Calle Clang made 28-of-29 saves to earn his third win of the season and his first victory at Pechanga Arena San Diego in his AHL career.

The San Diego Gulls wrap up the four-game season series with Rockford on Friday, Dec. 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Olen Zellweger

On what led to his opening goal:

(Gulls forward Glenn Gawdin) came around the net there, I see some time to kind of creep in and he made a great play. Just got that puck and took a second and got it through. So, it was nice to start the game like that.

On managing Rockford's attack:

We tried to play really hard defensively and do our best to limit their chances. I think there are some things we need to be sharper on to try and create more possession time for our team. So, that's what we are going to look for next game.

On Calle Clang:

He played a great game. He definitely made some huge saves for us that keep us in that game and allow us to get that win. So, a great game by him. That's just so important for our team to have that kind of rock back there.

On getting the win on home ice:

That's important. We were excited to do that. It's been a little bit of a struggle on home ice. It's good to get that one for the team and for the fans as well.

On preparing for Friday's rematch after beating Rockford three times:

I think, you almost kind of put those three games in the rear view mirror. There's a one game opportunity for us to have a great season series against a team. We are definitely excited. It's going to be a great challenge and it will be great to get another opportunity on home ice.

Goaltender Calle Clang

On his start to the game:

Yeah, as you say I made a good stop and then we went on and scored the opening goal, which was huge. So no, I felt good from the start and happy to get the win.

On keeping his team in the game:

I think, first of all, as a team, we did a good job letting me see the pucks and get the sticks from the defender. So, I think they made it pretty easy for me today, but then, of course, there's a couple good stops from me too. But yeah, overall, it's a good performance.

On controlling the game when Rockford was pressuring:

Yeah, I mean, the roster is a little bit different since last week when we played them. I mean, they're a little bit more skilled guys. So, I think we had to be dialed in on our penalty kill and we did a good job there keeping those guys away. But yeah, it was a good night.

On getting his first win on home ice:

Oh, that was really good. I mean, the first win for me at home. So, you know, long time so I'm happy to get a win and for the fans too.

On how the team will prepare for Friday's game:

We just got to stick to the things we did today. It's a game coming up in 48 hours here, so you got to be ready and get the body ready to go again on Friday. It will be a good game.

Head Coach Matt McIlyane

On the start to the game:

Fast start. Obviously, it could have gone fast the other way, they had a grade-A chance in the first seconds of the game as well. I liked probably our first half of the first period, then felt like we just had trouble with the puck. Rockford is a team that's going to thrive in transition, and I thought we fueled it a little bit too much and that's why we had to defend more than attack through phases of the game. Not our best game, not the prettiest hockey game to watch, trying to, you know, find a way to win and being patient enough with the game, that we get rewarded with six minutes left on a power play. It's great to get a result.

On Calle Clang:

I think that's the best game I've seen Calle play this season. I just thought he looked so calm, composed. That little trip that he had up with the Ducks, you can get so much momentum and energy from that. The last game that he was in, Patrick Kane's on the ice in Detroit and it's great that he could carry some of that momentum here. Him and (Gulls goaltending coach Jeff Glass) have been working so hard on his game and it's great to see a guy like Calle get rewarded.

On Trevor Carrick and special teams:

Trevor, we're not ever too worried about the scoring. We know that's coming. It's inevitable with his game. He shoots the puck so well and so often, and I thought he defended well. Getting into our special teams, I thought our penalty kill was pretty stingy the whole game, our pressure game was tight, and I thought that we kept the Rockford team mostly to the outside. And of course, the power play is the difference in the end. Special teams were strong.

On how the team will prepare for Friday's game:

We know that's a good hockey club. The only thing that we can really control is us. And we look at that game and we see so much opportunity for growth and that's where we have to live, is just how can we learn and get better. We did enough well that we want to keep and build on, but let's keep getting better.

