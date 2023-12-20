Ivan Miroshnichenko Makes NHL Debut with Capitals

December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Washington, DC) - Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko, recalled from the Hershey Bears on Tuesday, Dec. 19, made his National Hockey League debut Wednesday, skating in his major league premiere with the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena. The 19-year-old recorded two shots on goal and three hits over 12 shifts in 10:14 of ice time for Washington.

Miroshnichenko is the 66th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season, and the third this season, following defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell (Oct. 21 at Montreal) and goaltender Hunter Shepard (Oct. 25 at New Jersey).

Miroshnichenko has appeared in 27 games with the Bears this season, recording 15 points (8g, 7a). The 6'0", 192-pound forward leads all Bears rookies in goals, assists, and points, and ranks tied for seventh among AHL rookies in goals. Miroshnichenko ranks tied for third among all Hershey skaters in goals, but his seven even-strength goals are the second most on the team.

That native of Ussuriysk, Russia, was originally selected by the Capitals with their first-round selection, 20th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was signed by Washington to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract on May 1, 2023.

Prior to beginning his North American professional career, Miroshnichenko recorded four points (3g, 1a) in 23 games with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season. Miroshnichenko also recorded three assists in four games with Omskie Krylia of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 games with Omskie Yastreby of the Junior Hockey League (Russia-Jr.) in 2022-23. Miroshnichenko tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 playoffs games with Omskie Yastreby, which ranked tied for eighth on the team.

Miroshnichenko spent the 2021-22 season with Omskie Krylia and recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games. In addition, Miroshnichenko captained Russia to the gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in five games. Miroshnichenko's nine points during the tournament ranked tied for fourth among all skaters and his +7 plus/minus rating ranked tied for second. Miroshnichenko also represented Russia at the 2021 4 Nations Tournament, where he recorded two points (1g, 1a) in three games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.