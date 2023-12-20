IceHogs' Third Period Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Gulls

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Rockford IceHogs attempted a third-period comeback but fell short to the San Diego Gulls in a 2-1 decision Wednesday night at Pachenga Arena. Rockford moved to 0-3-0-0 against the Gulls this season and 0-5-0-0 against San Diego all-time.

Trailing by a goal headed into the third, Jackson Cates tied the game with his second goal as an IceHog in his last three games. Trevor Carrick would send the San Diego faithful home happy late in the third period as the Gulls won just their second game at home this season. Jaxson Stauber's night ended with 20 saves and has allowed three or less goals in six of his last seven games.

San Diego took advantage early in the opening seconds of the first period with a goal by Olen Zellweger to take a 1-0 lead (0:32). Zellweger's goal came on the Gull's first shot of the game, but Stauber looked strong in the first period and saved the next eight shots in the frame.

In the second period, Rockford was able to keep San Diego off the board and limited their offensive attack to just five shots. Rockford came out of the gate with a strong physical attack, launching 13 shots against Calle Clang in two power-play opportunities that came up short, with the second power play crossing into the start of period three.

The IceHogs tied the game early in the third period after San Diego's Tyson Hinds mishandled the puck behind his own net, and Colton Dach took possession. From behind the right corner boards, Dach sent a pass to Jackson Cates on the left goalpost to tie the game 1-1 (1:37) Cates has scored in two of the last three games with the IceHogs.

The Gulls responded on a power-play opportunity and took a 2-1 lead with Trevor Carrick scoring his fourth goal of the year (13:57).

The IceHogs play their final game in California on Friday against the Gulls. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. CST.

