Wranglers Fall to Condors
December 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Didn't get the result.
The Wranglers fired 40 shots on net in Bakersfield but fell to the Condors 4-2 at Mechanics Banks Arena on Wednesday night.
They have now dropped their last four contests.
Emilio Pettersen had a goal and an assist for Calgary, Mitch McLain notched his fifth tally of the season, while Mark Pysyk registered his first point as a member of the Wranglers. (1a).
Dustin Wolf (10-4-0-2) was between the pipes for his first start with the Wranglers since his recall stint with the Flames, making 27 saves.
The Condors opened the scoring 1:09 into the first period when Ty Tullio pounced on a loose puck at the side of the Wranglers net and jammed it through the pads of Wolf. 1-0.
Bakersfield added to their lead on the powerplay at the 5:08 mark when Seth Griffith found a wide-open Drake Caggiula, who slid the puck to the backhand and into the net.
2-0 Condors at the break.
At the 2:39 mark of the second period, Carter Savoie rushed towards the net with the puck and sent a pass to Jayden Grubbe, who redirected the puck past Wolf to extend the Condors' lead to three.
The Wranglers would cut into the lead, however, on the powerplay at 10:07, as Rory Kerins fired a back-door pass through the seam to Pettersen who chipped the puck past Olivier Rodrigue and into the net.
3-1.
In the late stages of the period, Caggiula was issued a five-minute major penalty for elbowing, plus a game misconduct, giving the Wranglers an extended powerplay which carried over into the final frame.
In the third, on the same man-advantage, Pettersen sent a shot-pass across the crease finding McLain at the side of the net, who went down to one knee and redirected the puck past Rodrigue. (1:01)
3-2.
Moose puts 'er in! pic.twitter.com/tNctg8Hwif
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) December 21, 2023
Calgary would get an extended four-minute powerplay at the 12:18 mark of the period, but couldn't convert - a credit to the shot blocking effort by the Bakersfield PK.
Late in the game, with the net empty at the Wranglers' end, Condors' captain Brad Malone scored into the empty net to put the game out of reach.
4-2 final.
