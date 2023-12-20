Bourque Scores Four to Lead Stars to Overtime Win

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were led by Mavrik Bourque, who scored four goals on the way to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Bourque's four-goal game matched a single-game franchise record for Texas that was first accomplished by Brett Ritchie back on April 4, 2014, on the way to a 5-1 victory over the Lake Erie Monsters in Cedar Park.

Jonatan Berggren put the Griffins on top first by firing a shot past Remi Poirier into the top-right corner with 1:06 elapsed in the contest. Leading 1-0 after 20 minutes of action, Grand Rapids outshot Texas 10-4 during the opening period.

In the second period, Bourque beat Sebastian Cossa on a power play off a one-timer that was passed across the top of the slot by Logan Stankoven to tie the game 1-1 at 7:30. Grand Rapids then reclaimed a 2-1 lead at 9:42 when Tim Gettinger redirected in a shot from Albert Johansson. In a similar fashion to their first, the Stars scored their second goal of the night to tie it 2-2 when Bourque connected on another one-timer from Stankoven on a power play at 17:52. However, the Griffins took the lead back and carried a 3-2 advantage into the second break after William Wallinder scored from the slot with 50 seconds left in the stanza.

The third period saw Bourque complete his second career hat trick to even the score at 3-3 with 1:37 left on the clock after he deflected in a shot from Derrick Pouliot to force overtime.

During the extra session, Bourque put a bow on his historic performance by scoring his fourth goal of the night 39 seconds into overtime to seal a 4-3 victory for the Stars.

In goal for the Stars, Poirier picked up the win to improve 7-3-2 on the campaign after making 26 saves on 29 shots. Cossa came down with the loss to fall to 4-6-2 after surrendering four goals on 30 shots faced.

The Stars take on the Griffins again on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to wrap up the pre-holiday portion of their schedule.

