@redbullnewyork vs. @dcunited 8 GOAL BATTLE
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
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- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
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- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
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