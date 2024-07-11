Red Wings Fall to WooSox in Back-And-Forth Contest

Rochester's nine hits were not enough to overcome the Worcester home run party, and the Red Wings dropped the second game of the series, 7-6. The Wednesday afternoon contest saw four lead changes as the Red Wing and WooSox bats exchanged blows. LF Alex Call and C Brady Lindsly led the team with two hits apiece, and Call drove in a team-high with two RBI. In relief, three Wings pitchers were used through the final three innings and combined to limit Worcester to just one hit.

Rochester came out swinging, tacking on three runs in the top of the first. CF Dylan Crews worked a leadoff walk, and 2B Darren Baker smoked a single into right field to put the first two batters of the ballgame on first and second. Then, DH Carter Kieboom grounded a single through the middle of the infield for the second straight hit of the inning. Crews scored from second with ease, and Baker hurried home after the ball squirted past the WooSox center fielder. Kieboom advanced to second on the same error, and Rochester took an early 2-0 lead. Carter advanced to third on a RF Travis Blankenhorn ground out, and 1B Joey Meneses brought him in when he laced a single into left, extending the Red Wing lead to three.

The WooSox found a response at the bottom of the second when LF Nick Yorke smacked a leadoff home run to put Worcester on the board, 3-1. It was Yorke's third home run in seven games against Rochester this year, with the first two coming on June 8th and 9th in the previous series between the two teams.

Worcester picked up right where they left off in the bottom of the third as CF Eddy Alvarez and 3B Chase Meidroth worked back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. The next batter, 2B Emmanuel Valdez, deposited a 1-0 cutter 410 feet over the high wall in right field to give the WooSox a 4-3 lead. The scoring did not stop there as with two outs, Nick Yorke did it again. The 2020 first-round pick in the MLB Draft picked up his second home run of the game when he pulled a sweeper 416 feet into the left-center field seats, extending the WooSox lead to two. All Worcester runs to this point have been scored via the long ball.

Rochester took the lead back in the top of the fifth as Dylan Crews was hit-by-pitch to start the inning. Darren Baker replaced Crews at first when he grounded into a fielder's choice and then stole second for his 29th stolen base of the year. With two outs, Travis Blankenhorn and Joey Meneses worked back-to-back walks to load the bases for 3B Brady House. The Nationals No. 3 prospect beat out an infield single, plating Baker from third and trimming the Worcester lead down to one run. The next batter, Alex Call, poked a single into right field for his second two-out hit of the game. Blankenhorn and Meneses hustled home to give Rochester a 6-5.

The lead changed hands again in the bottom of the fifth, and with two outs, Emmanuel Valdez worked a walk, then SS Nick Sogard crushed a curveball over the wall in left-center field for his 10th home run of the season. The fourth WooSox home run of the game gave them a 7-6 lead heading into the sixth.

Pitching dominated from there on out, and down to their last three outs and trailing by one run, Rochester bats went down 1-2-3 and the WooSox took the second game of the series, 7-6.

RHP Thaddeus Ward took the hill for the Red Wings Wednesday afternoon against his former organization. The right-hander went 4.1 innings and allowed five earned on five hits while striking out four and walking two. Ward gave the ball to LHP Tim Cate, who went 0.2 innings and allowed two earned on one hit with a strikeout and walk. RHP Adonis Medina took the mound next and tossed a clean sixth inning, allowing one hit, with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Amos Willingham took over in the seventh and struck out two of the three batters he faced over a hitless inning. RHP Orlando Ribalta came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth and tossed a clean inning while allowing one walk and striking out a pair, lowering his season ERA to 3.31 in 16.1 innings pitched for Rochester.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game Wednesday goes to LF Alex Call. The 2016 third-round pick out of Ball State picked up a pair of hits and RBI in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Through eight games played in July, Call is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with a team-leading nine RBI.

The Red Wings look to bounce back Thursday night in the third game of the series against Worcester. RHP Spenser Watkins takes the ball for Rochester against WooSox RHP Richard Fitts. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

