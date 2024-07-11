SWB Game Notes - July 11 - DH

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-7, 48-38) @ Syracuse Mets (7-6, 53-34)

Game 87 & 88 | Road Game 43 & 44 | NBT Bank Stadium | Thursday, July 11, 2024 | First Pitch 4:05 PM - DH

Game 1: LHP Tanner Tully (1-6, 7.19) vs RHP Tylor Megill (1-0, 1.42)

Game 2: RHP JT Brubaker (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Dom Hamel (2-5, 7.11)

SECOND TO TEN- Tuesday night's victory in extra innings against Syracuse was just the second time the team has seen the tenth frame this season. It is also their second win in this instance as well with the last coming on June 9 versus Norfolk. They have had only one other extra inning game this season which was interestingly against Syracuse. At PNC Field on April 6 in game two of a doubleheader, the RailRiders lost in eight frames.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 28th base on Tuesday to lead the team. He has the most in the Yankees farm system, two ahead of Enmanuel Tejeda. He is three behind the International League leading Steward Berroa with 30. Lockridge career high in a single season is 40 which he did last year between two levels.

CHASEN BACK Chasen Shreve has now made all five scoreless appearances since rejoining the Yankees farm system. He spent parts of three seasons from 2015-2017 affiliated with the club. A lefty arm, Shreve saw time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for parts of each of those summers totaling 23 appearances. Then he signed back with the organization in 2022 where he had five outings as a RailRider. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has a 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

JT'S JOURNEY- JT Brubaker will make his second rehab appearance in Triple-A after tossing 2.2 innings allowing three runs back on July 5. Two of the runs came on the last pitch he threw which was a home run to LHV's Ruben Cardenas. Brubaker was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates along with $500,000 of International Bonus Pool money for a Player to Be Named Later (INF Keiner Delgado) on March 29, just prior to Opening Day. Brubaker did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 2, 2023. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he is going to be built up as a starter, but could be used in many different roles.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 2.84 ERA in 25 appearances. In 31.2 innings, he has struck out 32 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and three saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

CODY'S CRUSHIN IT- Cody Morris took home his team-leading sixth win of the season on Tuesday after throwing two shutout frames. It was his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance totaling five and two thirds frames clean. He has bounced back impressively after his roughest outing of the season on June 21 when he issued five runs while recording only one out.

International League Stories from July 11, 2024

