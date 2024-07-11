Iowa Drops Third Straight to Nashville

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (40-50) lost their third consecutive game against the Nashville Sounds (47-43) on Thursday night by a final score of 10-4.

Following a 16-minute delay, the I-Cubs and Sounds got underway from First Horizon Park and went scoreless over the first two innings. The scoring eventually started in the third inning with Nashville putting up a four-spot in the frame. Brewer Hicklen and Owen Miller each recorded RBI singles and Wes Clarke notched an RBI double.

Iowa did get a run back in the fourth inning courtesy of a solo home run from BJ Murray Jr., which was also its first hit on the night. However, Nashville countered with a run of its own on a single to center field by Chris Roller to get its lead back to four runs at 5-1.

In the fifth, the Sounds added to their lead off a solo home run from Clarke to make the score 6-1 but Iowa responded in the sixth. After Murray Jr. reached on a double, Moises Ballesteros launched his second home run as an I-Cub into the right field seats, which cut the deficit to 6-3.

The game was broken open in the later stages, however, as Nashville scored four runs across the seventh and eighth innings handing Iowa its third straight loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Catcher Christian Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate in his I-Cub debut.

- Through the first three games in the series, Iowa is being outscored 24-7.

Iowa and Nashville will continue their six-game series with game four tomorrow, July 12. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

