Nashville Offense Explodes Again In Victory Over Iowa

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (47-43, 9-6) scored early and often to beat the Iowa Cubs (40-50, 7-8), 10-4, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

For the second consecutive night, Nashville scored double digits to beat Iowa with ease. The Sounds jumped into the scoring column with four runs in the third inning which started with a Brewer Hicklen RBI single. The next batter, Wes Clarke drove in two on a double to the left-center field wall. Owen Miller capped off the runs in the inning with a single to center field that scored Clarke to give the Sounds a comfortable 4-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

The Sounds tacked on two more runs in the middle innings courtesy of a Chris Roller RBI single and a Clarke home run to extend their lead to 6-1. Iowa scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Sounds answered an inning later with three more of their own. Patrick Dorrian poked a base knock into left field to score two and Tyler Black joined the hit parade with his own RBI single to left. Brian Navarreto put the 10 th run on the board by walking with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

The offensive attack overshadowed another stellar outing from Chad Patrick (8-1). He allowed three earned runs and had five strikeouts in six innings of work for yet another quality start. Mitch White (S, 1) pitched the remaining three innings and totaled six strikeouts with one runner crossing the plate in a meaningless ninth inning.

The Sounds and I-Cubs play game four of the series tomorrow night. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (4-7, 5.78) will get the start for Nashville and face off against left-hander Thomas Pannone (4-8, 4.57) for Iowa. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) picked up his team-leading eighth win and seventh quality start. The Sounds now hold a 12-2 record in games started by Patrick. He leads Triple-A in ERA at 2.92 and is tied for the lead with eight wins.

Three Sounds players picked up three-hit games (Wes Clarke, Patrick Dorrian and Owen Miller). It was Clarke's second, Dorrian's second and Miller's fourth three-hit game of the season.

The Sounds were 7-for-16 batting with runners in scoring position and had six two-out RBI.

Mitch White picked up his first save of his professional career. In his last four outings, he has allowed one earned run in eight innings with 10 strikeouts.

