Walk-Off Fireworks from José Tena

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







In walk-off fashion, the Columbus Clippers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 4-3 on Friday night at Huntington Park.

After rallying back to ty the game at 3-3 in the 7th inning, the Clippers delighted the capacity crowd in the bottom of the 9th. With two outs, José Tena launched a walk-off home run to right field, setting off a wild celebration capped by fireworks.

Right-hander Triston McKenzie led the way for the Clippers pitching staff, giving up three runs over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Nick Mikolajchak, Tanner Burns, and winner Anthony Gose combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Columbus takes on Toledo for the final game of the series in a Saturday matinee at Huntington Park with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

