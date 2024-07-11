Knights Fall to Bulls 3-0 on Thursday Night

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights managed three hits in the game on Thursday.

RHP Sean Burke (0-3, 4.83) started Thursday's game and allowed two runs on three hits over five innings. Burke, who also fanned six batters, was saddled with the loss. Durham starter Jacob Lopez earned the win after he tossed six shutout innings.

The Bulls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-run home run from Bob Seymour, who homered for the third consecutive game. Two innings later, the Bulls added a third and final run of the game against Charlotte reliever Fraser Ellard. Durham left fielder Jake Mangum doubled home Austin Shenton in the seventh inning. Mangum led the way with three hits and an RBI for the Bulls.

Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega had one of those hits, a double. He also made a diving catch in the game. Charlotte right fielder Zach DeLoach had Charlotte's first hit, a single in the fourth inning.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday at 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

