Clippers Sunk in Extras

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers lost 6-5 to the Toledo Mud Hens in 11 innings in the series finale Saturday evening at Huntington Park.

Tied 3-3 heading into extra innings, the Clippers matched a two-run top of the 10th by Toledo when Myles Straw hit a two-run single to tie it 5-5.

John Doxakis (1-3) couldn't hold the lead in the top of the 11th inning, as he walked a man and then hit consecutive batters to force home the automatic runner Akil Baddoo with what proved to be the winning run.

José Tena, Raynel Delgado, and Jonathan Rodriguez all had multiple hits for the Clippers.

The Clippers now hit the road for a six-game series in Indianapolis against the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Tuesday at Victory Field. The first pitch is set for 7:05pm. Columbus returns home on July 23rd when the Memphis Redbirds come to town for Tanksy Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

