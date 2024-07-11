Lockhart's Dominant Outing Wasn't Enough as Hens Fall 4-0

The Toledo Mud Hens dropped game three of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-0 at Werner Park.

Lael Lockhart earned the start as he came into this game 0-2 with a 6.53 ERA in six starts this year for the Mud Hens.

In the top of the first Andrew Navigato would bat lead-off for the first time all season as he grounded out to short on just the second pitch of the game. Spencer Torkelson struck out with Bligh Madris grounding out to short as well as the Hens went down 1-2-3 to start the game.

Lockhart then started his outing with a 1-2-3 inning of his own as it took just one pitch to record one out with a pop out to left field. A groundout to Ryan Kreidler at short and a fly out to center field ended the inning.

Dillon Dingler then led off the top of the second inning as he singled to left field as he was the first base-runner of the game for either team. Justice Bigbie followed suit as he singled to right to put runners on first and second with no outs. Kreidler then moved everyone station to station as he also singled to right to load the bases. Anthony Bemboom then struck out with Stephen Scott grounding into a 4-6-3 double play to end the top half of the second with no runs across.

Lockhart then started the bottom of the second with a strikeout before giving up his first hit to Tyler Gentry. Lockhart then got a fly ball to center field, however, the sun played a part as Madris mishandled it as he dropped the ball to make everyone safe at second and third. A pop-out to Torkelson at first made it two on with two outs. A pop-out to Bigbie in right ended the inning with no damage done.

Three flyouts in the top of the third had the Hens go down 1-2-3 the flip side had Lockhart pitch a 1-2-3 inning himself as it remained 0-0 after three innings of play.

A Madris line out bright up Dingler as he notched his second hit of the day to left field. Bigbie flew out to right field as Kreidler struck out to end the top half of the inning.

Lockhart pitched his second consecutive 1-2-3 inning as a fly-out to center and a pair of strikeouts ended the inning.

Two quick outs looked like it would be much of the same from the past few innings, however Riley Unroe broke the trend as he singled to first. Navigato then nearly reached base but the throw barely beat him at first as that ended the top of the fifth.

Lockhart's dominance continued as he again threw his third consecutive 1-2-3 inning as the third out marked the eleventh consecutive batter gone down under Lockharts watch. That inning would end up being Lockharts last as he ended his day with a stat line of 5.0 innings pitched, allowing just one hit with 0 walks and 5 K's.

Easton Lucas would replace him on the mound as he picked up right where Lockhart left off, pitching a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the sixth.

The Mud Hens did the same in the top of the seventh going down 1-2-3. Lucas looked to mirror that as he mowed down the first two batters until a ball hit to Navigato at third just kissed his glove allowing for the first base runner in sixteen batters for the Storm Chasers. Not to worry though as a pop-out to short-ended the inning shortly after.

In the top of the eighth Scott would lead off the inning as he reached first on a single to center. That would also mark the first base runner since Unroe's single in the top of the fifth. Unroe then attempted a bunt and failed as he popped out to the pitcher. Navigato was then able to reach base on an infield single as the third baseman couldn't make the play. With runners at first and second Torkelson would fly out in foul territory which brought up Bligh Madris. A catcher's interference would then load the bases for Dingler. Dingler would then pop out to center field to end the inning leaving the runners stranded.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sean Guenther would replace Lucas on the mound looking to continue the dominance of the Mud Hens pitching. He walked his first batter faced on just five pitches. In an attempted bunt to the pitcher, Guether fielded it but the throw was off target which advanced the lead-off runner to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Another Storm Chaser then attempted to bunt, however, the batter squared around too many times with contact as his third attempt went foul which meant he was out. Guenther was then able to strike out the next batter to make it two on with two outs. The runner at first then stole second as a few pitches later a single to left field scored both runners to make it 2-0 Omaha. The very next batter then would hit a home run to left field to extend the Omaha lead to four.

In the top of the ninth with the Hens needing to play catch up Bigbie would lead off the inning with a groundout to short. Kreidler would then fly out to center which put Bemboom up as our last hope. Bemboom would then strike out to end the game 4-0 in favor of Omaha.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers continue their series tomorrow evening with first pitch being at 8:05 p.m.

Notables:

Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K)

Easton Lucas (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K)

Dillon Dingler (2-4, K)

