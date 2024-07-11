RailRiders Drop Doubleheader

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in a doubleheader by the Syracuse Mets on Thursday. After completing a comeback in the afternoon contest, the RailRiders were walked off by the Mets for a 6-5 loss. SWB couldn't finish the rally for a 2-1 deficit in the nightcap.

GAME 1 | SYR 6, SWB 5

The Mets took an early advantage off of starter Tanner Tully scoring three runs on five hits in the first frame. Pablo Reyes smoked a solo shot in the second to make it 4-0.

The RailRiders started their offense in the fourth inning. Brandon Lockridge led off with a base hit up the middle and Oswald Peraza reached on a fielder's choice. Then, Agustín Ramírez earned a walk to load the bases. Jose Rojas grounded in the first run and Taylor Trammell followed with the perfect bunt single to drive in another.

Tully kept the opponents quiet in the third and fourth to finish his outing.

SWB quickly tied it up in the fifth inning. Kevin Smith and Lockridge knocked singles to get aboard. Jorbit Vivas took a free pass to load the bases once again. Ramírez ripped an RBI double to plate two easily, but Vivas was tagged out at the dish trying for the go-ahead run.

In the meantime Scott Effross and Victor González worked scoreless frames to keep the team locked in.

Vivas came up clutch with a solo shot in the seventh for a late 5-4 lead.

In the home half, the Mets took advantage of Phil Bickford (L, 2-4). Luisangel Acuña singled, stole second, and tied things up on a wild pitch. Reyes worked a similar path as he walked, stole a bag, and got to third on the wild offering. An RBI line drive off the bat of Luke Ritter walked things off for Syracuse with a 6-5 win.

Game 2 | SYR 2, SWB 1

For the first time this week the RailRiders pitching staff was able to get through the first and second innings scoreless.

Syracuse made it 1-0 in the third after Reyes tripled in Acuña.

Taylor Trammell's long ball deep to right field made the score one apiece in the fourth.

The Mets got the lead 2-1 in the bottom half off of Anthony Misiewicz (L, 2-2) after Carlos Cortes sent Rhylan Thomas cruising across the plate.

SWB had a pair of runners in scoring position in the final frame but couldn't drive in a run to keep the contest alive.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is to get the start with a 6:35PM first pitch. The RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 5-9, 48-40

