Stripers' Offense Cools off in 3-1 Loss to Jacksonville
July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - One night after erupting for 10 runs on 13 hits, the Gwinnett Stripers (7-8) fell out of rhythm on Thursday night at Coolray Field, mustering just three hits in a low-scoring 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-7).
Decisive Plays: For the third time in three games this series, Jacksonville claimed the early lead. Tonight, it was an RBI sacrifice fly by Marty Costes in the third inning off Zach Logue (L, 3-6) that put the Jumbo Shrimp in front 1-0. Another RBI sac fly from Jacksonville in the sixth pushed the lead to 2-0. The Stripers broke the ice in the sixth on a groundball by Luis Liberato that forced a throwing error from shortstop Tristan Gray while attempting to turn a double play. Jacksonville got an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch by Matt Carasiti.
Key Contributors: Logue (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) struggled with command but kept the Stripers in the game. Offensively, Alejo Lopez had the only extra-base hit with a double. For Jacksonville, Costes and Will Banfield each drove in a run while Valente Bellozo (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) held Gwinnett in check on the mound.
Noteworthy: Luke Williams drew a pair of walks to extend his team best on-base streak to 22 games. Nacho Alvarez Jr. led off the game with a single and has now hit safely in 19 of 24 games with Gwinnett.
Next Game (Friday, July 12): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com, Bally Live, and Peachtree Sports Network. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 4.96 ERA) will start for Gwinnett opposed by RHP Kyle Tyler (4-2, 2.80 ERA) for Jacksonville. It's Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field, as the Stripers welcome in a laid-back night of tropical-themed fun with a performance from Caribbean Steel and specialty jerseys.
