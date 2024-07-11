Memphis Struggles with Runners in Scoring Position, Loses in Extras to Norfolk

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

In the one-run loss, Memphis struggled to bring home runners from scoring position. On the night, the Redbirds went 2-for-15 with RISP and stranded 10 runners on base. The only two hits with RISP came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning from third baseman Jared Young and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa.

In a bullpen game, left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas gave Memphis some length in his third start of the season. Thomas tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. Ryan Loutos added 2.0 scoreless, baserunner-less innings to help keep the game tied at two. Jacob Bosiokovic (3-2) allowed the runner placed at second to score in the 10th inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday, July 12 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

