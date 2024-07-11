Pitching Dazzles In 3-1 Win Over Stripers

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Valente Bellozo, Luarbert Arias and Emmanuel Ramírez combined to hold the Gwinnett Stripers to one run on three hits on Thursday in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 3-1 victory at Coolray Field.

Bellozo (2-2) ceded just an unearned run on two hits in 5+ innings, scattering four walks and striking out four. Arias matched a season-high with 3.0 scoreless innings and Ramírez tossed a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Jacksonville (42-47, 7-7) opened up the scoring in the second. José Devers led off against Gwinnett (42-48, 7-8) starter Zach Logue (3-6) with a triple before scoring on a Marty Costes sacrifice fly.

The score remained that way until the sixth. Troy Johnston and Jhonny Pereda each singled to start the frame. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners, Will Banfield collected another sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Back-to-back walks to Drake Baldwin and Luke Williams started the Stripers' half of the sixth. A fielder's choice and error allowed Baldwin to scamper home to cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-1.

With one out in the eighth, Johnston walked and Pereda singled. A pair of wild pitches allowed Johnston to charge home to make it 3-1.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Kyle Tyler (4-2, 2.80 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 4.96 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

