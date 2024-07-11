July 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (40-49) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (46-43)

Thursday, July 11 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Riley Thompson (4-2, 5.58) vs. RHP Chad Patrick (7-1, 2.80)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are set to play the third of a six-game series tonight...marks the first time the clubs have met since May 23-28, 2023...right-hander Riley Thompson is set to make his 24th appearance (eighth start) this season...Thompson has gone 2-1 with a 8.90 ERA (30 ER in 30.1 IP) as a reliever and 2-1 with a 2.32 ERA (8 ER in 31.0 IP) as a starter...the Sounds are scheduled to start Chad Patrick who is slated to make his 16th appearance (14th start) for the Sounds tonight.

WEDNESDAY BLUES: The I-Cubs pitching staff surrendered 11 runs on 17 hits in their 11-2 loss last night at Nashville...starter Brandon Birdsell allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits across 4.1 innings and suffered the loss in his first start at Triple-A...Jake Hager, Chase Strumpf and Cole Roederer each tallied two hits in the loss with Strumpf hitting his seven home run of the season.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa heads back on the road for the six-game series at Nashville following a split series with Omaha in which the club played three games on the road and three at home...the I-Cubs have gone just 16-28 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...Iowa has lost six of their last eight games away from the friendly confines.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and the Omaha Storm Chasers played a six-game series from July 1-6 in which they played three games at Werner Park in Omaha and three in Des Moines at Principal Park...Iowa won four of the six games, but were outscored by the Storm Chasers 29-27 (-2)...it marked the first series victory for Iowa since April 16-21 vs. the Louisville Bats at Principal Park.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 6-5 win on Saturday night marked their second consecutive one-run victory and improved them to 18-12 in such games this season...Iowa has played 30 one-run games this season which is the most in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 17-12 in such games.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf hit his seventh home run of the year last night, a solo shot in the seventh inning off left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby...Chase has gone deep in three of his last four games and is batting .429 (6-for-14) with six RBI, three walks and three multi-hit efforts over that span...Strumpf has reached base in 15 consecutive games dating back to June 21 at Indianapolis in which he is batting .300 (15-for-50) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI...the streak is tied for the second-longest by an I-Cub this season trailing Ali Sánchez who reached in 18 straight from May 8-June 8 and is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the International League.

RUNNIN' WILD: The I-Cubs recorded five stolen bases in Tuesday night's loss at First Horizon Park, including two from Hayden Cantrelle, and one from Bryce Windham, Alexander Canario and BJ Murray Jr...it marked a season high for Iowa and their most since they also stole five on April 22, 2023 at Buffalo...the I-Cubs have not recorded more than five steals since they tallied seven on June 4, 2016 at Memphis.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa Cubs relief pitcher Sam McWilliams tossed 1.2 scoreless frames Tuesday night and struck out two at Nashville...despite primarily pitching out of the bullpen, McWilliams ranks tied for 11th in the International League with 76 strikeouts and among pitchers who have tossed at least 40.0 innings, his 13.96 K/9 leads the league.

VS. NASHVILLE: Iowa dropped the second game of the series last night by an 11-2 score...Iowa fell to 0-2 vs. Nashville during the 2024 campaign and have been outscored 14-3 (-11)...the I-Cubs and Nashville are playing their first series since May 23-28, 2023 at Nashville in which Iowa took four of the six games and outscored the Sounds 41-36 (+5)...all-time vs. Nashville, Iowa has gone 167-194 against the Sounds and are 77-107 at First Horizon Park.

