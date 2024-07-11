Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 at Worcester

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (11-3, 49-38) vs. Worcester Red Sox (7-6, 42-46)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (6-3, 4.61) vs. RHP Richard Fitts (5-3, 4.26)

WEEPING IN WORCESTER: Rochester's nine hits were not enough to overcome the Worcester home run party, and the Red Wings dropped the second game of the series, 7-6...the Wednesday afternoon contest saw four lead changes as the Red Wing and WooSox bats exchanged blows...LF ALEX CALL and C BRADY LINDSLY led the team with two hits apiece, and Call drove in a team-high with two RBI...in relief, three Wings pitchers were used through the final three innings and combined to limit Worcester to just one hit...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against WooSox RHP Richard Fitts.

ALEX OR NOTHING: LF ALEX CALL collected two hits last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI...the 2016 third-round pick out of Ball State is hitting .417 (10-for-24) through eight games in July, with a pair of home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored...

Call is hitting .246 (31-for-126) on the road this season, versus a .186 line (18-for-97) at home.

BRADY'S IN BOSTON: C BRADY LINDSLY recorded two hits Wednesday night against Worcester, giving him 35 in just 40 games with the Wings... the former fourth-round pick tallied his 52nd career hit at the Triple-A level, and 154 in his career...

Lindsly is hitting .261 (35-for-134) in 40 games with the Wings this year, compared to a .243 batting average (17-for-70) in 21 games with Rochester in 2023.

HOW YOU DOIN'? : 1B JOEY MENESES picked up his first hit with Rochester this season in last night's contest, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...the Mexico native played in 96 games with the Red Wings in 2022, and clobbered a team-leading 20 home runs before he made his MLB debut with Washington on 8/2 against New York-NL...

Meneses owns one of 15 20-home run seasons by a Red Wing since 2000.

READY AND WILLING(HAM): RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth inning as he began his July logging 5.0 scoreless innings in four appearances...Willingham has a 0.60 WHIP since entering July and has struck out 7-out-of-the-19 batters he has faced.

RELENTLESS RELIEF: RHP ADONIS MEDINA (1.0), RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA each tossed a scoreless inning last night, and held the WooSox to just one hit over the seventh, eighth and ninth...Rochester relievers have allowed a run in the last three innings of the game just once over their last nine contests.

BAKE SHACK: 2B DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to a team-leading eight consecutive games last night, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs...since his streak began on 7/1, the left-handed hitter is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with a .353 on-base percentage...

Baker's 86 hits this season are most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers, and tied for seventh-most in the International League.

