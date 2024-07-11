Armbruester Sets Career-High In Strikeouts In Tides' Win

MEMPHIS, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (6-8, 42-47) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (8-7, 46-44), 3-2, in 10 innings on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, with the Tides pulling away in extra innings to take a 2-1 series lead over the Redbirds.

Neither team scored through the first five innings. Connor Thomas made the start for Memphis and retired 12-of-15 batters faced. He went 4.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two. He was scheduled for a short outing in an expected bullpen day, throwing 55 pitches, 37 for strikes.

Justin Armbruester was even better for the Tides, tossing a quality start. He had a career night, going 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and a walk while striking out a career-high 10 batters. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Connor Norby broke the scoring open in the sixth inning, launching a solo home run. Norfolk would double that lead later in the inning when Garrett Cooper ripped an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Memphis managed to tie the game in the seventh. With two outs, Jared Young broke up the shutout on an RBI single, followed by another RBI single by Arquímedes Gamboa to make it a 2-2 game. Both teams bullpens would shut it down from there, forcing extras for the second time in July.

Norfolk managed to scratch across a run in the top of the 10th inning on a sacrifice fly by Norby. Nolan Hoffman, who pitched in the ninth inning for the Tides, remained in the game for extras and sealed the 3-2 victory ober the Redbirds.

Game three of the series starts tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m., with RHP Chayce McDermott (2-5, 4.00) starting for the Tides and RHP Ian Bedell (1-0, 4.02) tossing for Memphis.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Connor Norby hit two go-ahead RBI tonight, finishing 1-for-3 with a run, a home run, two RBI and a walk...it was the 16th home run of the season for him and the 41st of his Tides career, which was a go-ahead bomb in the sixth inning...his other go-ahead RBI was a sacrifice fly in extra-innings...Norby's walk was the 100th of his Tides career, becoming the seventh player in Orioles affiliate franchise history to meet that mark.

Arm Brewing: Justin Armbruester had a career night, tossing his third quality start of the season...going 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and a walk while striking out a career-high 10 batters. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes...it's the fifth time this season a Tides starter has reached double digit strikeouts and the first since Chayce McDermott did so on July 1 vs. Durham...McDermott has three 10 strikeout games this season, and Cade Povich has the other such game.

