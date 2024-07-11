Clippers-Indians Doubleheader Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Thursday night's doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. One of the two games will be made up on Friday, July 12, as part of a doubleheader, with gates opening at 5 PM ahead of a 5:35 PM first pitch for Game 1. The second of two 7-inning games will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. The makeup date for the second contest of tonight's postponed twin bill has not yet been determined.
Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59 along with Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group in partnership with Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis starts the weekend. Harry Potter Weekend highlights Saturday and Sunday with a Hogwarts House Hat giveaway, specialty jersey auction and photo opportunity with everyone's favorite house elf, Dobby. The series ends with Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, and Knot Hole Kids Club members can pick up the July Rowdie Baseball giveaway presented by Riley Children's Heatlh and Williams Comfort Air before running the bases postgame. Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].
**Rain Check Policy
**Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket exchange - including Thursday's scheduled Bark in the Park promotion - is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets
Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
Bark in the Park Dog Tickets -- Good for Dog Tickets to two remaining Bark in the Park games OR a ticket credit in your account
