Junior Betances to Throw for Jose Ramirez in Home Run Derby

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night at Globe Life Field is set to have a Columbus Clippers connection. Former Clipper and current Cleveland Guardian Jose Ramirez will compete in his second Derby and for the second time, Clippers hitting coach Junior Betances will take the hill to throw for him.

Ramirez will be joined at the All-Star Game by teammates Steven Kwan, David Fry, Josh Naylor and Emmanuel Clase. All which, except Clase, have worn the Columbus uniform.

Junior Betances took over as hitting coach in 2023 and this season will mark his 18th coaching in the Cleveland organization (coached and managed in the Dominican Summer League from 2000-05; hitting coach for the AZL Indians from 2011-15 and 2018-19, hitting coach for Lake County in 2016 and bench coach for Lake County in 2017, hitting coach for Akron from 2021-22). Prior to his coaching career in the States, he served in a variety of executive roles for Cleveland's Dominican Operations from 2006-10.

Watch the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15th at Globe Life Field on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.