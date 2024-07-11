Buddy Kennedy Piles up Four Hits as 'Pigs Rally from Early Hole for Second Straight Win Over Buffalo

July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, PA - For the second straight day, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (44-44, 10-5) stared down an early deficit after just a half inning of play and mounted a comeback, this time winning 8-6 over the Buffalo Bisons (41-48, 4-11) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The first three hitters of the game for Buffalo walked to give the Bisons an early opportunity. A Will Robertson sacrifice fly scored the first run before Damiano Palmegiani drove in another with a double. Rafael Lantigua capped the frame with a two-run, two-base hit to make it 4-0.

Darick Hall got the 'Pigs on the board in the last of the first with an RBI double before Scott Kingery homered to open the second, his 17th of the year, to make it 4-2.

Three straight walks again loaded the bases for Buffalo in the third. Alan Roden pushed across a run with an ensuing sacrifice fly to restore a three-run lead for Buffalo.

In the last of the third, Cal Stevenson singled and Buddy Kennedy then doubled to start the frame, putting two in scoring position. A Hall groundout scored Stevenson before Carlos De La Cruz dropped in a base hit to make it 5-4.

The 'Pigs completed the comeback in the fifth. With one out, Stevenson doubled and Kennedy singled him to third. A Hall groundout scored Stevenson to tie the game before De La Cruz doubled home Kennedy for the lead.

Stevenson scored for a third time in the seventh as he tripled and crossed home plate on a Kennedy double to make it 7-5.

Buffalo cut it to a one-run game in the top of the eighth on an Addison Barger RBI single, but Aramis Garcia restored the two-run lead for the 'Pigs with a solo homer in the bottom half, his eighth.

Tyler Gilbert (S, 4) retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out one, to convert his fourth save in as many tries for the 'Pigs.

In relief, Tyler McKay (2-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs allowing just one hit in 2.1 scoreless frames, striking out six without issuing a walk.

Paxton Schultz (2-3) suffered the loss for Buffalo as he allowed two runs in two frames on three hits, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, July 12 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kolby Allard (2-5, 5.96) makes the start for the 'Pigs while Buffalo goes with Aaron Sanchez (2-6, 10.45)

