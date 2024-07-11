Bisons Unable to Overcome Lehigh Valley's Offense on Thursday
July 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to contain the Lehigh Valley IronPigs offense as the team lost 8-6 at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday night.
In the top of the first inning, the Bisons opened the scoring. Will Robertson brought home Addison Barger courtesy of a sacrifice fly to left field, 1-0 Buffalo. This came after Mick Abel walked Addison Barger, Gabriel Cancel, and Riley Tirotta to begin the ball game. Then, Damiano Palmegiani hit his 9th double of the season to push the Bisons' lead over the IronPigs to 2-0. After Palmegiani, Rafael Lantigua hit a double of his own scoring Tirotta and Palmegiani to give the Bisons a 4-0 advantage.
The IronPigs answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Buddy Kennedy singled, Cal Stevenson hit an RBI ground ball double to right field to bring in Kennedy. Stevenson's 8th double of the year put Lehigh Valley on the board, 4-1 Bisons.
In the bottom of the second inning, Scott Kingery cut into the Bisons' three-run lead by hitting a solo shot to left field. The Shortstop's 17th home run of the season brought the score to 4-2 Bisons.
The Bisons would push their lead to 5-2 in the top of the third inning as Alan Roden hit a sacrifice fly to left field allowing Robertson to score.
In the bottom of the third, Lehigh Valley scored a couple of runs to further cut into the Bisons' lead. First, Darick Hall grounded out, allowing Stevenson to cross home plate. This made the score 5-3 in favor of the Bisons.
Then, Carlos De La Cruz singled on a soft fly ball to center field, scoring Kennedy. The RBI single made it a one-run game, Bisons ahead 5-4.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the IronPigs tied the ball game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth. With Stevenson standing on third with only one out in the inning, Hall grounded out allowing for Stevenson to cross home plate.
Then, De La Cruz hit a line drive to center field, allowing Kennedy to score, and for the IronPigs to take their first lead of the game, 6-5. The RBI double was De La Cruz's first double of the season.
Lehigh Valley extended its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Stevenson doubled, scoring Stevenson from third. As a result, the IronPigs extended their lead to 7-5. The RBI double was set up by Stevenson's 4th triple of the season.
The Bisons got a run back in the top of the eighth as Barger scored Roden on a line drive single to center field. This cut the IronPigs' lead down to 7-6.
In the bottom of the eighth, the IronPigs would again extend their lead to two runs as Aramis Garcia went yard for Lehigh Valley. As a result, the IronPigs made it a two-run game, 8-6, over the Bisons.
Despite the loss six different Bisons collected a hit in the game. Barger, Tirotta, Robertson, Palmegiani, Lantigua, and Phil Clarke collected a hit each.
The Bisons and IronPigs will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
