'Red & White Game' Returns to Grand Rapids

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' 30th anniversary season will kick off in style on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m., when they'll host the Detroit Red Wings' annual Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena.

The event will conclude the Red Wings' 2025 training camp and serve as a showcase for West Michigan fans to cheer both the stars of Hockeytown and the prospects who will play in Grand Rapids next season. All healthy players on Detroit's training camp roster are expected to play in the game, which bridges the team's camp in Traverse City and the start of its preseason schedule.

This marks the fifth time that the Griffins will host a Red & White Game, following events in 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2011. Detroit also visited Van Andel Arena for a "Wings for Lunch" midday event with local fans in 2007.

"We are very excited to welcome the Red Wings back to Grand Rapids this fall, and I know our fans' anticipation to witness this game again will be off the charts," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "Outside of our Calder Cup championship in 2017, I don't think that the arena has ever been louder than when Steve Yzerman was introduced to a packed house before our first Red & White Game 25 years ago. Our fans' passion for the Red Wings still runs as deep, and this game will be a fitting 'thank you' to them as our affiliation with Detroit enters its 24th season."

The format of the game is still to be determined, but per tradition it could be composed of scheduled segments of 5-on-5 and 4-on-4 play, power play/penalty kill, and a shootout competition.

Fans can secure their Red & White Game seats now exclusively through a Griffins' full or partial season ticket membership for the 2025-26 season. To order, call the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/tickets. Information about group tickets, premium hospitality options, and single-game tickets will be announced this summer, along with news about charitable tie-ins and exclusive experiential opportunities for fans.

