Roadrunners Forward Cameron Hebig Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig

Tucson, AZ - The Utah Hockey Club announced Thursday that forward Cameron Hebig has signed a one-year, two-way contract through the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Hebig was placed on waivers after signing with Utah, with the intention of remaining with the Tucson Roadrunners, the organization's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Tucson, AZ - Feb. 28, 2025: Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig celebrates after scoring his 20th goal of the season in Tucson's 5-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 28, 2025 at Tucson Arena. (photo credit: Kate Dibildox/Tucson Roadrunners)

Hebig, 28, had previously been signed to a one-year AHL contract this season. His new deal allows Utah to recall him to the NHL if needed. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward is in the midst of a breakout campaign in his seventh AHL season, posting a career-high 20 goals and 17 assists for a personal-best 37 points through 48 games. He is tied for the team lead in scoring and ranks third in points and plus-minus (+10). This season, Hebig was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star team, earning the honor for the first time in his career.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native is also tied for the team lead in multi-goal games (three) and ranks third in multi-point games (eight). He is the only Roadrunner to record a hat trick this season, scoring three times in Tucson's 6-3 victory over Texas on Jan. 3. He also holds the team's longest goal streak of the year, scoring in four consecutive games from Jan. 11-20. In addition, he is one of two Roadrunners to post an eight-game point streak this season, also achieved in January. Hebig recently recorded a three-game goal streak from Feb. 22-28 during Tucson's latest homestand.

His strong season has propelled him up the franchise's all-time leaderboards. He now ranks fourth in Roadrunners history in goals (57) and points (123) and is just one goal and one point away from tying former Roadrunner and current Bakersfield Condor Lane Pederson for third in both categories. Hebig has played 269 games with Tucson across five seasons, ranking first among forwards in franchise history and second among all skaters. He is closing in on Dyson Mayo's franchise record of 279 games played.

Throughout his AHL career, Hebig has amassed 71 goals and 88 assists for 159 points in 365 games. Before joining Tucson in the 2020-21 season, he spent two years with the Condors, where he recorded 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 95 games. He originally signed with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on Dec. 28, 2017.

Fittingly, the Roadrunners continue their Southern California road trip by facing the team where Hebig's professional career began. Tucson takes on Bakersfield on Friday at 8 p.m. MST at Mechanics Bank Arena. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

