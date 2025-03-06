Barracuda Edged by Gulls 5-4 in OT

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (28-20-3-3) held four different leads on Wednesday but failed to close out the San Diego Gulls (21-25-5-3), falling 5-4 in overtime. In the loss, Andrew Poturalski collected his 17th multi-point (1+1=2) effort of the year and is now up to a league-high 60 points and Walker Duehr picked up a pair (1+1=2) of points in his Cuda debut.

In the first, the Barracuda would outshoot the Gulls 11-7 and take a 1-0 lead at 19:12 as Duehr (12) beat Ville Husso blocker-side from the left dot.

The Gulls managed to level the score at 5:06 of the second when Judd Caulfield (6) put home a rebound on an odd-man rush. But exactly one minute later Braden Hache (1) scored his first in the AHL as his point-shot hit beat Husso on a ricochet. 3:50 later, Yegor Sidorov (4) tied it again on the power play as Nico Myatovic found him between the circles. At 13:05, Poturalski (24) scored from the left dot. But, again, the Gulls would counter as Jan Mysak (14) went upstairs during four-on-four play.

In the third, tied at 3-3, Ethan Cardwell (9) put in a Poturalski feed from just outside the crease to make it 4-3 Barracuda at 7:47. Thomas Bordeleau collected the secondary helper, the 100th point of his AHL career. Unfortunately, the Cuda failed to put the Gulls away again as Mysak (15) chopped in the tying goal from just outside the blue paint at 11:42.

In overtime, Husso would spring former Sharks/Barracuda forward Justin Bailey on a two-on-one rush and Bailey would slide it to another former Sharks/Barracuda forward Ryan Carpenter (16) who ripped it in for the game winner at 1:04.

The Barracuda begin a four-game road trip in Abbotsford against the Canucks on Friday (7 p.m.) and return back to Tech CU Arena on March 19 (10:30 a.m.) to face off against the Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.