Gulls Keep Coming Back, Win in OT

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls erased four separate one-goal deficits tonight to grab a gutsy 5-4 overtime road victory against the San Jose Barracuda. San Diego improves to 4-1-1 over San Jose this season and are now 9-2-1-1 in their last 13 games.

Ryan Carpenter scored his second overtime goal in the last five games tonight and his third of the season. Carpenter's three overtime goal is tied for the league lead while his 16-23=39 points rank third among all Gulls skaters. The San Diego captain has 7-10=17 points in his last 13 games.

Jan Mysak scored a pair of goals tonight to bring his season total to 15-18=33 points. It's Mysak's first two-goal game of the season and third of his career. Mysak's 33 points rank fourth among active Gulls skaters.

Judd Caulfield opened the scoring for San Diego tonight netting his sixth goal of the season.

Yegor Sidorov registered a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to three games (3-2=5). It's his sixth multi-point game of the season and second consecutive. Sidorov now has 14-14(points in his rookie campaign.

Roland McKeown extended his point and assist streak to three games (0-3=3) with his 18th assist of the season.

Justin Bailey tallied the primary assist on tonight's game-winning goal in his first game back at Tech CU Arena since joining San Diego. In 17 games with the Gulls, Bailey has totaled 8-6=14 points which matches his point total in the 33 games he played for San Jose this season.

Nikita Nesterenko continued his point streak to a third game with his 20th assist of the year. Nesterenko has 4-7=11 points in his last five games.

Coulson Pitre tallied his 10th assist of the season.

Dillon Heatherington grabbed his sixth assist of the campaign.

Nico Myatovic added his fourth assist of year.

Ville Husso stopped 30-of-34 shots tonight for his 10th win of the season. Husso collected his second career point with an assist on tonight's overtime game-winning goal.

San Diego turns its attention to their home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign this weekend. The Gulls will battle the Reign on the road on Friday night (7 p.m.) before returning to Pechanga Arena San Diego the following night (6 p.m.) to close out the weekend.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre    

On tonight's comeback OT victory

We just know we can do it. Kind of done it all season long. And you build that confidence within a team. It's fun to be a part of it. I've coached teams before, where you get down in a game, you feel like the sky is falling. This one, it's like there's never any panic right to the last couple minutes of any game that we're down and we know we can come back. Did it again tonight. Fun to watch.

On everyone chipping in to contribute

I think it starts with leadership. Bringing in the right people. And we were lucky enough to be able to bring in those types of pieces this year. Guys like Roland McKeown, [Dillon] Heatherington, [Ryan] Carpenter. These are guys that were targeted in the summer to come in and to help with our dressing room. When you have people like that that are experienced, that are willing to help and bring along our youth and lead the way, it's infectious throughout the group. It's a tight knit group. You can tell that right from the start of the season, and when you get into these critical moments, that's when it starts to pay off.

On the team playing meaningful games

It's huge to be playing in meaningful games. It's so important for our young guys. We talk about it all the time, we're trying to build champions. Here in San Diego, there's a certain way of life they have to live in order to do that, and to have those leaders bring those guys along. And now we find ourselves towards the end of the season in a playoff race, and it's exciting. Every game is on the line. We started our playoff push a couple weeks ago, carried it through right into tonight, and it should make for a great April.

On the upcoming back-to-back with Ontario

We're excited for Ontario. You look at the schedule, it's two games against Ontario, and then we get into Colorado, so it's a great test for our team. Also could be first round matchups as well. It's important for us. We've matched up very well against Ontario this year. We know we can beat them. It's a good hockey team over there we're going to need our best from everyone.

Centerman Ryan Carpenter

On the comeback and the heart of the group

It's special. It's a close group of guys. There were some lines that were going really well tonight. I think they carried us. I think myself, our line, maybe wasn't as strong, but we started picking up in the third. Sometimes, you don't have all 20 guys going, so some of the guys pick up their game. Jan [Mysak] had two amazing goals, [Yegor] Sidorov with a nice goal, it's nice to have Judd [Caulfield] back and [Coulson] Pitre with a nice play. And then two timely saves by [Ville] Husso, he kept us in it. It was nice to find a way to get two points, and we'll take it.

On his third OT goal of the season

It was a quick change, a quick up. [Justin] Bailey had the speed, so he came down the right side. His speed really pushed their defense back, I tried slowing down and he made a great pass. It was right in my wheelhouse so I could one-time it and then I looked up and it went in. All of the credit to him, the goalie bit on his fake shot and slid it over, and I was lucky to put it in.

On what this winning stretch can teach some of the younger Gulls

I think we're learning as a team. Every year, it's a new start, it's a new group of guys. As a team, you're trying to figure out what it is and what it takes. You have a lot of first-year guys, second-year guys, and you see that they're playing with a lot of confidence, they're starting to figure out the league a little bit, and guys are playing well for us up and down whether it's older guys or younger guys.

On facing the Ontario Reign this Friday

They're hard to play. They're in third place, they're a top team in our division, so we'll respect them but also find ways to get better from this game.

