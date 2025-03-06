Neuchev Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that forward Viktor Neuchev underwent successful season-ending shoulder surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
A third-round selection (74th overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, Neuchev has totaled 50 points (18+32) in 96 career games with the Amerks, including 22 points (7+15) in 39 games this season.
