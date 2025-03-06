Neuchev Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release









Rochester Americans forward Viktor Neuchev

(Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans forward Viktor Neuchev(Rochester Americans)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that forward Viktor Neuchev underwent successful season-ending shoulder surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

A third-round selection (74th overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, Neuchev has totaled 50 points (18+32) in 96 career games with the Amerks, including 22 points (7+15) in 39 games this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.