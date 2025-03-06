Carter Mazur Recalled by Detroit

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled right wing Carter Mazur from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur, who was sidelined for 35 straight games from Oct. 19-Jan. 18 due to rehabbing an upper-body injury, has 15 points (8-7-15), eight penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in 20 appearances with the Griffins. The Jackson, Michigan, native has four goals in his last four outings and is currently on a team-best six-game point streak (4-3-7). Since returning from his injury, the second-year pro has 13 points (7-6-13) in 17 contests. Last season, Mazur ranked second on the team in points (17-30-37) as a rookie before tying for second on the roster in points (3-5-8) during the Calder Cup Playoffs. As a pro, the 22-year-old has 58 points (28-30-58) and 56 penalty minutes in 86 games. The Red Wings selected Mazur with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Mazur spent two seasons at the University of Denver and won two NCHC titles (2022, 2023) and became an NCAA champion in 2022. With Denver, Mazur showed a combined 75 points (36-39-75) in 81 career games. He also spent two full seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm from 2019-21, totaling 58 points (26-32-58) in 98 games.

