Condors Storm Back for 4-3 Shootout Win over Colorado

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield erased two different deficits to force overtime and eventually claim a 4-3 shootout win over the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday. Condors forward Jacob Perreault was the only skater to find the back of the net in the shootout, as all three Colorado shooters were denied by goaltender Collin Delia. Chris Wagner, Tye Felhaber and Jack Ahcan all added regulation goals in the loss, as the Eagles finished the night going 2-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, while also adding a shorthanded tally.

Bakersfield would waste little time making a mark, as forward Seth Griffith rushed into the zone before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the Condors up 1-0 just 33 seconds into the contest.

A power play would allow Ahcan to bury a wrist shot from the high slot, tying the game 1-1 at the 9:43 mark of the first period.

Bakersfield would earn its first power play of the game, but the Eagles would flip the script when Felhaber capped off a shorthanded breakaway with a goal from the top of the crease, giving Colorado a 2-1 edge with 4:26 remaining in the opening frame.

As time wound down in the period, an Eagles turnover would allow defenseman Alex Kannok-Leipert to send a shot from the top of the right-wing circle past goalie Trent Miner, squaring the score at 2-2 at the 18:39 mark of the period.

The Condors would go on to outshoot the Eagles 10-7 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams would head to the first intermission still deadlocked at 2-2.

Colorado would strike for a second time on the power play when Wagner fielded a pass in the low slot before bashing it past Delia. The tally extended Wagner's goal-scoring streak to four games and gave the Eagles a 3-2 advantage at the 12:07 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 3-2 as the third period began, forward Alex Swetlikoff would cap off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the left-wing circle, knotting the game at 3-3 with 6:03 remaining in the contest.

In the sudden-death overtime, the Condors would outshoot Colorado 4-0, but would not be able to generate a winner, sending the game to a shootout.

Jayson Megna, Jake Wise and Oskar Olausson would all be held at bay in the shootout, while Perreault netted the winner, giving Bakersfield the 4-3 victory.

Miner suffered the shootout loss in net, allowing three goals on 29 shots, while Delia earned the win, stopping 19 of the 22 shots he faced.

