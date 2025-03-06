Blue Jackets Assign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the Monsters. Pyyhtia supplied 4-3-7 with six penalty minutes in 47 appearances for Columbus this season and added 1-5-6 with two penalty minutes and an even rating in ten appearances for Cleveland.
A 6'0", 174 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 23, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 66 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25, Pyyhtia logged 4-6-10 with eight penalty minutes and added 11-26-37 with eight penalty minutes in 77 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Pyyhtia added 1-4-5 with a +1 rating in 13 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters in 2024.
In 140 career appearances for TPS Turku in Finland's Liiga, Pyyhtia registered 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23. Pyyhtia helped TPS claim the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals and helped Finland capture the Bronze Medal at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
