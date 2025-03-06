Blackhawks Assign Athanasiou to Rockford

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Athanasiou, 30, has appeared in eight NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording one goal. He has also tallied 16 points (8G, 8A) in 16 AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

