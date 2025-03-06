Delia Shuts Door as Condors Win 4-3 in Shootout
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (23-19-9, 55pts) won their third straight, 4-3 in a shootout, over the Colorado Eagles (30-14-8, 68pts) on Wednesday. Seth Griffith (17th) opened the scoring, just 33 seconds in to snap a shutout streak for Colorado of over 171 minutes. His 51 points is third in the AHL scoring race. Bakersfield surrendered two power play goals and a shorthanded goal in the game, but rallied with Alex Swetlikoff (4th) scored with just over six minutes to go in regulation.
In the shootout, Collin Delia stopped all three attempts while Jacob Perreault scored to improve to a league best 4/4 in shootout attempts.
The Condors are now 3-1-1 against Colorado this season with four of the five matchups going past regulation. Bakersfield hosts Tucson for a pair of games this weekend and are two points back of the Roadrunners for the final playoff spot, with two games in hand.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is home for Friday ($3 BEERS!) and Saturday (BLUEY!) against Tucson. (Click here for tickets). Both games are at 7 p.m.
