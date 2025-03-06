Blues Sign G Colten Ellis to Two-Year, Two-Way Extension
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with goaltender Colten Ellis.
Ellis, 24, was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 93 overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.
This season, the Whycocomagh, Nova Scotia, native has made 31 appearances for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and shares third in the AHL overall with 19 wins (19-7-3), ranks second with a .926 save percentage, and ranks 11th with a 2.41 goals-against average.
Overall, Ellis has dressed in 53 career AHL regular-season games, posting a 27-19-8 record along with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
