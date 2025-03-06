Bears Recall Hudson Thornton from Orlando
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Hudson Thornton has been recalled from the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL).
Thornton, 21, has 14 points (3g, 11a) in 37 games with Orlando this season. He was loaned to the Solar Bears by Hershey on Dec. 5 after starting the season with South Carolina where he skated in seven games.
The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba played with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points.
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they open a franchise-record 10-game road trip against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.
