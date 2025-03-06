Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation announced today that their 2025 grant application will be open from this Monday, Mar. 10 to Wednesday, Apr. 30. By filling out the application, qualified organizations will have the opportunity to receive a community grant. Up to $10,000 will be awarded to local non-profit organizations in and surrounding the Henderson area to help further HSKF's impact in the community.

The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation was founded in 2022 and began distributing grants the following year. Since then, HSKF has awarded over $70,000 in grants that have benefited the Henderson community. HSKF has also provided support for back-to-school initiatives, including supply distribution events, and holiday initiatives, including adopting a family for the holidays and shop with a cop events. Over the last three years HSKF has donated nearly $100,000 to the Henderson community.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.