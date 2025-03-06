Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation announced today that their 2025 grant application will be open from this Monday, Mar. 10 to Wednesday, Apr. 30. By filling out the application, qualified organizations will have the opportunity to receive a community grant. Up to $10,000 will be awarded to local non-profit organizations in and surrounding the Henderson area to help further HSKF's impact in the community.
The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation was founded in 2022 and began distributing grants the following year. Since then, HSKF has awarded over $70,000 in grants that have benefited the Henderson community. HSKF has also provided support for back-to-school initiatives, including supply distribution events, and holiday initiatives, including adopting a family for the holidays and shop with a cop events. Over the last three years HSKF has donated nearly $100,000 to the Henderson community.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Meet Kayo Martinez, Designer of Saturday's Artist Hat Giveaway - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall D Chad Ruhwedel from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Matthew Robertson - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Forward Cameron Hebig Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blackhawks Assign Athanasiou to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Acquire Kaapo Kahkonen in Exchange for Chris Driedger - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 6th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Sign G Colten Ellis to Two-Year, Two-Way Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Carson Bantle Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Neuchev Undergoes Successful Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery - Rochester Americans
- Bears Recall Jayden Lee from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Prepare for Annual Purple Community Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 'Red & White Game' Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rock Entertainment Group Celebrates Women's History Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Recall Hudson Thornton from Orlando - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Sign Tristan Ashbrook to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Carter Mazur Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Edged by Gulls 5-4 in OT - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Keep Coming Back, Win in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Holds off Late Surge - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Get by Moose in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Surge Past Reign 4-1 to Open Road Trip with Statement Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seven Goal Second Period Propels Firebirds to Another Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Delia Shuts Door as Condors Win 4-3 in Shootout - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Storm Back for 4-3 Shootout Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wedding Knight
- Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-1, to San Jose
- Confidence in Big Plays: Raphael Lavoie's First Season as a Knight
- Silver Knights Get Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Condors