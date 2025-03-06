Rangers Recall D Chad Ruhwedel from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign D Matthew Robertson
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and assigned defenseman Matthew Robertson to the Wolf Pack.
Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded 12 points (3 g, 9 a) in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in five games with the Rangers, recording an assist.
The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.
He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.
Ruhwedel has recorded a point in each of his last four games with the Wolf Pack, scoring two goals and adding three assists in that span.
Robertson, 23, has recorded 18 points (1 g, 17 a) in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 17 assists are one away from his career-high of 18, set during the 2022-23 campaign.
The native of Edmonton, AB, has scored 73 career points (11 g, 62 a) in 237 AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Robertson was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
