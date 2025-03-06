Bears Recall Jayden Lee from South Carolina

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Jayden Lee has been recalled from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Lee, 24, has recorded 19 points (2g, 17a) in 32 games during his rookie season with South Carolina. He was named the one of two ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for November after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +12 during the month.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native served as captain of Quinnipiac University last season, leading all defenders on the team in scoring with 26 points (3g, 23a) over 39 games. The 5'9", 160-pound rearguard was named ECAC First Team All-Conference. In 2023, he helped guide the Bobcats to the school's first NCAA Championship, and over his five years at Quinnipiac, he scored 73 points (16g, 57a).

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they open a franchise-record 10-game road trip against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

