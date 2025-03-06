Providence Bruins Sign Tristan Ashbrook to Professional Tryout
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 6, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Tristan Ashbrook to a professional tryout.
Ashbrook, 26, has skated in 35 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL this season, tallying 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 11 AHL games this season with Cleveland, Iowa, and Belleville, totaling four assists. Ashbrook notched a career high 57 points in 69 ECHL games with the Adirondack Thunder in the 2023-24 season.
The Manistique, Michigan, native played one NCAA season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and three at Michigan Tech before turning professional at the end of the 2022-23 season.
