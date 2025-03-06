Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Firebirds

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 8-2 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 5.

Sam Morton put the Wranglers on the board first with a goal off a rebound from Dryden Hunt's shot, but the Firebirds responded quickly.

Ian McKinnon levelled the score at 1-1 by the end of the first period.

The second period was all Coachella Valley, as Mitchell Stephens broke the deadlock early with a goal that put the Firebirds ahead 2-1.

John Hayden, Ty Nelson, and Ian McKinnon all added goals to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Daniel Sprong then took control of the game, scoring a hat-trick and putting the Firebirds up 8-1.

Yan Kuznetsov, playing in his 200th AHL game, netted Calgary's second goal.

The Russian defenceman picked up a loose puck in the right circle and fired it home unassisted.

