Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Firebirds
March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers fell 8-2 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 5.
Sam Morton put the Wranglers on the board first with a goal off a rebound from Dryden Hunt's shot, but the Firebirds responded quickly.
Ian McKinnon levelled the score at 1-1 by the end of the first period.
The second period was all Coachella Valley, as Mitchell Stephens broke the deadlock early with a goal that put the Firebirds ahead 2-1.
John Hayden, Ty Nelson, and Ian McKinnon all added goals to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Daniel Sprong then took control of the game, scoring a hat-trick and putting the Firebirds up 8-1.
Yan Kuznetsov, playing in his 200th AHL game, netted Calgary's second goal.
The Russian defenceman picked up a loose puck in the right circle and fired it home unassisted.
