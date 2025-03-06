Griffins Get by Moose in Shootout

March 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (19-30-1-3) dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins (29-21-4-2) on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 win against Grand Rapids a day prior.

The teams were locked in a defensive battle in the opening period. The Griffins had the best chance of the first frame, when Sheldon Dries was foiled in tight by Kaapo Kähkönen. The Moose netminder made eight saves in the period, matched by Sebastian Cossa's eight stops for the Griffins.

The Moose opened the second stanza with a tally 1:21 into the period. Dylan Anhorn intercepted a pass in the Grand Rapids zone before feeding the puck over to Fabian Wagner. The rookie forward fired a one-timer past Cossa for his first AHL goal. The Griffins tied the game in the final five minutes of the period when Cross Hanas located a loose puck and tucked it past Kähkönen for a 1-1 game after 40 minutes. Kähkönen stopped seven Grand Rapids attempts in the period, while Cossa turned aside 10 Manitoba chances.

The Griffins gained a 2-1 lead six minutes into the third when Joe Snively finished off a scramble to the side of the Moose net. That advantage held until late in the contest when the visitors got into some penalty trouble. The Moose took advantage when Elias Salomonsson snapped the puck home on a five-on-three power play with four minutes left in regulation. Manitoba was unable to grab the lead with the remaining time on the man-advantage as the teams went to overtime tied 2-2. The extra frame proved inconclusive, so the contest cruised into a shootout where Cross Hanas scored the winner for the Griffins in the fourth round. Kaapo Kähkönen wrapped with 21 saves for the Moose, while Cossa grabbed the win by stopping 32 Manitoba shots.

Quotable

Moose forward Fabian Wagner (click for full interview)

"Finally, I got my first goal and that feels really good. I'm trying to go out there and have fun. I'm trying to play my game. It's my first season here and it feels like I'm starting to get more into the game, more comfortable with the game."

Statbook

Jaret Anderson Dolan (1A) has points in three straight games (4A)

Fabian Wagner (1G) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)

Elias Salomonsson (1G) is tied for the Moose lead with 12 power play points (3G, 9A)

The Moose have points in nine of their past 13 games (7-4-0-2)

What's Next?

The Moose welcome the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday for Thomas Milic Bobblehead Day. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

