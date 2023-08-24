Rally Falls Short in 10-7 Loss to St. Paul
August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers nearly tied things up in the ninth but a fly ball at the base of the wall ended the night, as the St. Paul Saints took a second straight game, winning 10-7.
Starter Jonathan Bowlan dominated early and struck out the side in the top of the first inning, but was tagged for three runs in the second inning and knocked out of the game in the third, in total charged with seven runs on eight hits, tying a career-high in runs allowed over just 2.2 innings.
Behind Bowlan, Brett de Geus allowed an inherited runner to score plus one of his own, then fired a 1-2-3 fourth inning before allowing another run to score in the sixth.
Retired in order over the first three innings, the Storm Chasers entered the fourth trailing 8-0 and chipped away by cutting the score in half with a four-run frame. Bubba Thompson doubled to open the bottom of the fourth and scored on a Nick Loftin single, then Tyler Gentry singled in Edward Olivares. Nate Eaton and Clay Dungan both drove in runs on groundouts to cap the four-run inning, but a run in the fifth off de Geus and one in the seventh charged to Christian Chamberlain put St. Paul up by six at the seventh inning stretch.
Dungan doubled, then scored on a balk in the bottom of the seventh to bring Omaha a run closer. In the eighth, Olivares doubled, Loftin walked and the pair scored on a two-run single from Eaton to bring the tying run to the plate, but a double play promptly ended the inning.
Pitching behind Chamberlain, Jonah Dipoto fired 3.0 scoreless innings, tying a career-high while coming one shy of his career-high with five strikeouts.
Dipoto left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, so Omaha headed to the bottom of the ninth down by three and a pair of walks brought Loftin to the plate with two outs as the tying run, but a fly ball off his bat died at the wall in right-center field to end the game, as the Chasers fell 10-7.
The Storm Chasers will try and bounce back Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT in the fourth of six games in this week's series with St. Paul at Werner Park.
