Bisons Announce More Bobbleheads, Limited-Edition Mark T-Shirt Sale for 'Mark Bobblehead Day'

August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The news that Bisons superfan, Mark Aichinger, would be featured on a Bobblehead Giveaway on September 2 captured the hearts of Bisons fans and former players and coaches throughout the country. Today, the Bisons announced several additions to Mark Bobblehead Day in response to the overwhelming response the promotion has received.

The team will now give away 3,000 Mark Bobbleheads at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.) prior to the game on September 2, compliments of Farm Rich, adding to the original amount announced thanks to the cooperation and support from Novel-T-Shirts sports promotions. The team will also be selling a Limited Edition 'Hey, You Stink' T-Shirt, depicting Mark's legendary catcall at opposing teams and umpires. The T-Shirt will be available first at the game on September 2 for $25 in both men's and women's styles, with 100% of the net proceeds to benefit the Cantalician Center for Learning.

The Cantalician Center for Learning, where Mark currently works, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that offers a multitude of services for children and adults with disabilities. For more information, visit CantalicianCenter.org.

Mark Bobblehead Day on September 2 will also include;

A Ceremonial First Pitch from Mark Aichinger.

A special pregame Mark Photo Availability from 5:00-5:30 p.m. for fans wanting to meet the ballpark icon.

Mark's Favorite Tunes as we turn the playlist over to Mark for the night!

Video Messages from both current and former Bisons players and coaches sharing just what Mark's support has meant for so many years.

More details are to be announced...so we can surprise Mark!

Tickets for Mark Bobblehead Day are available at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. All single-game tickets are 15% OFF when purchased in advance of gameday.

About Novel-T-Shirts

Novel-T-Shirts was founded by Dave Meyer in 1972 in Scranton and was purchased by David Pettinato in 2014. NTS was the first promotions company to offer bobblehead dolls to minor league baseball in 2000 and has been a provider of Bisons bobbleheads for many years, including the team's Tim Russert, Celery and former player dolls.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.