Winning Streak Snaps For Tides In First Loss Of Series

August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (74-48) fell to the Durham Bulls (69-54), 3-1, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their five-game winning streak with the loss.

Durham struck first in the second inning with two runs crossing. With the bases loaded, Ruben Cardenas knocked a two-out two-run single to take the early 2-0 lead.

The Tides were able to answer in the bottom-half of the inning when Kyle Stowers blasted a solo home run. It was the 12th of the season for him to cut the Bulls lead to 2-1.

The Bulls added one more run in the fifth when Durham scored on an error. That finalized a 3-1 victory for them after the Bulls bullpen shut it down.

Game four of the series is set for tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP John Means (MLB Rehab) while RHP Anthony Molina (1-1, 3.93) is expected to start for the Bulls.

POSTGAME NOTES

Stowers Powers: Going 1-for-3 with a solo home run today was Kyle Stowers...it was his 12th of the season and the 34th of his Tides career...that tied Pedro Alvarez for third-most in Orioles affiliate Triple-A history.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.