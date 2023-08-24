Bulls Beat Tides 3-1

NORFOLK, VA - Bulls right fielder Ruben Cardenas mashed two hits, including a 2-run single and left fielder Niko Hulsizer drove in a run in Durham's 3-1 victory over Norfolk on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Cardenas started the Bulls off with a 2-run single in the second frame, followed by Tides RF Kyle Stowers' solo homer. Hulsizer would drive in one run in the fifth. 2B Ronny Simon, SS Tristan Gray, C Roberto Alvarez and 3B Johan Lopez also recorded hits.

Nathan Wiles (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) earned the victory, while Cooper Criswell (3.0 IP, 0 H, 4 SO) and Javy Guerra (1.0 IP, 0 H) combined for four perfect innings. Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmerman (3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Anthony Molina is anticipated to get the nod for Durham, while Norfolk's starter is to be determined.

The Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.

