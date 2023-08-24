Korey Lee Promoted to White Sox

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

C Korey Lee was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Lee, who was acquired on July 28 in Chicago's trade with the Houston Astros for RHP Kendall Graveman, hit .255 (13-for-51) with two runs scored, one double and four RBI in 14 games with the Knights this season. Before the trade to the White Sox organization, he appeared in 68 games with Triple-A Sugar Land and hit .283 (80-for-283) with 37 runs scored, 18 doubles, five home runs, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Lee, 25, was ranked as Houston's number five prospect at the time of the trade.

INF Carlos Pérez was optioned to Charlotte today from the Chicago White Sox. Pérez, 26, has appeared in 68 games with the Knights this season and has a .238 batting average with 30 runs scored, 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 RBI. In 18 games with Chicago this year, Perez compiled a .241 batting average with three runs scored, three doubles and two RBI.

This season, a total of 21 players have been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players in order of their promotion are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11, May 4 & August 18), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2, July 26 & August 23), C Carlos Pérez (May 7, June 30 & August 6), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6 & August 2), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28), RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29 & August 23), RHP Lane Ramsey (August 5) and C Korey Lee (August 24).

