Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 29-September 3

August 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 29 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, September 3 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office. Offers cannot be combined.

Purr in the Park (Cat Day):

Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp debuted Purr in the Park and it is back by popular demand. **All cats must be on leashes or in cat carriers. Cats are allowed at the game.**

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: As part of "Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays/" VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Good is Everywhere Wednesday: Join VyStar Credit Union and the Furyk Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Military Appreciation Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and VyStar Credit Union for Military Appreciation Night. VyStar is providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Jersey Auction: Jacksonville is the birthplace of the Navy's greatest pilots and this year, the Jumbo Shrimp are honoring them by taking the field in their Military Appreciation Day jerseys. These will be auctioned off at the end of the season, with some available via ONLINE AUCTION and some in person on the final Military Appreciation Day, 9/14/23.

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. drafts) and $3 (24 oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.

Will It Smoothie: Following in the footsteps of Will it Waffle and Can You Eat It With Pineapple, the Jumb Shrimp are very proud to present: Will It Smoothie? Just as it sounds, we're going to throw random foods, objects and liquids in to a blender to see what happens and how it tastes.

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy in left field!

Rock InductionNight: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they celebrate another class of Rock N Roll icons with some themed fireworks!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Labor Day Weekend Picnic: Celebrate Labor Day weekend by bringing your family and friends out to a Jumbo Shrimp game and picnic. Fans will receive a reserved ticket to the game along with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat picnic at the VyStar Shrimp Net. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Phobias Night: Hope you're not chicken because tonight we celebrate all the things that give people the creeps: spiders, snakes, airplanes, clowns, books, insects, non-alcoholic beer, cemeteries, the Durham Bulls, ghosts and more...

Campfire Mug Giveaway, presented by Maxwell House Coffee: Be sure to get to the ballpark early as the first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with a Jumbo Shrimp Campfire Mug. ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

Scout Night, presented by the Boy Scouts of America: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host Scout Night! Email cody@jaxshrimp.com for info and to sign up. SCOUT NIGHT TICKET LINK.

Sunday, September 1, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Sunday Holiday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Sunday Holiday Fireworks!

Triassic Ballpark: Join us as we host Ed's Dinosaurs Live and turn the ballpark over to the Triassic and Jurassic periods for a day filled with dinosaurs!

Sunday Pink Scampi Jerseys: It's Sunday Family FUN Day and who doesn't want a giant, pink cartoon shrimp on their chest?!? The Jumbo Shrimp's Scampi jerseys will be available for auction throughout the season! Auction Link.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

