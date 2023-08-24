Go-Ahead Run from Nashville in Ninth Sinks Stripers in 3-2 Loss

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - For the second night in a row, the Gwinnett Stripers (55-62) could not parlay a quality start into a victory, as Atlanta Braves' No. 20 prospect Dylan Dodd's two-run outing was spoiled in a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds (67-54) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: An RBI triple pulled into the right-field corner by Hoy Park put the Stripers ahead 1-0 in the fifth. Magneuris Sierra helped the Stripers make it 2-0 by hustling to beat a would-be groundout and score Park later in the inning. Jahmai Jones smashed a two-run homer (3) in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. In the top of the ninth, Cam Devanney lined an RBI single to right field to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.

Key Contributors: Park (1-for-2, triple, RBI) and Sierra (1-for-3, RBI) batted in the two Gwinnett runs while Dodd (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) recorded a quality start. For Nashville, Jones (1-for-2, homer, 2 RBIs) tied the game in the sixth and Devanney (1-for-4, RBI) won it in the ninth.

Noteworthy: A base hit by Joe Dunand in the fifth inning snapped a 12-inning hitless streak for the Stripers' offense going back to the first inning on Wednesday night. Dodd's quality start was the fourth in 15 career starts with Gwinnett. The start of game was delayed 30 minutes due to light rain, with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. after a 7:05 p.m. scheduled start.

Next Game (Friday, August 25): Gwinnett vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on 1077TheBreeze.com and Bally Live. RHP Michael Soroka (4-3, 3.24 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP Robert Gasser (8-1, 3.81 ERA) for the Sounds. The Stripers are celebrating local heroes with a Salute to First Responders and setting off another Fireworks Friday at Coolray Field.

